CHICAGO — A Chicago youth football team still hopes to get the financial push needed to reach the national championships.

The Garfield Park Gators plan to travel to Florida on Dec. 2 for the championship tournament, with the cost of sending 40 kids and some adults costing $30,000.

The trip is a much-needed boost for a football team stricken by tragedy.

“This was a bad year. Two former players were murdered and one high school player was murdered,” youth football coach Tim Hall told WGN News.

In September, the mother of a football player was shot and killed in West Rogers Park.

Coach Hall believes the trip will offer his boys a much-needed boost and the experience of a lifetime.

As of 6:30 p.m, Wednesday, just under $15,000 has been raised. The fundraiser remains open through Thursday, Nov. 24.