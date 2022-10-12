CHICAGO — A Near North Side bar held a fundraiser Wednesday evening that aimed to help raise money to provide Chicago police officers with bulletproof vests.

The ‘Get Behind the Vest’ fundraiser thrown by Pippin’s Tavern was held in partnership with 2nd Ward Alderman Brian Hopkins and committeeman Tim Egan.

Started in 2014 by the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation, the ‘Get Behind the Vest’ initiative was founded as an effort to raise funds for replacement bulletproof vests for Chicago Police Department officers.

“We’ve been able to provide 12,000 vests since we started,” said Dawn Dolan, a spokeswoman for CPMF. “That’s husbands, fathers, making it home safely.”

To learn more about ‘Get Behind the Vest’ or donate toward their mission, visit the organization’s website here.