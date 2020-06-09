Navy Pier to reopen Wednesday, brewers there left out

CHICAGO – Navy Pier is set to reopen Wednesday, but not everyone is excited.

The Ferris Wheel will not be open, but several other restaurants and taverns who serve food, will be.

Begyle Brewing Company along with other taprooms that don’t serve food are still waiting to reopen due to coronavirus restrictions in Chicago.

Mayor Lightfoot said Tuesday that they’re opening just the restaurants, but according to Navy Pier’s website, a number of restaurants and taverns will reopen.

Additonally, kiosks, retailers, select tour boats, Polk Brothers Park, the Welcome Pavilion and East End Plaza will reopen.

“It’s not a free-for-all,” Mayor Lightfoot said. “All the activities are not going to be, that’s my understanding. Not all open, just the restaurants consistent with the guidance from both the city and state.”

Begyle and other brewers are upset at the decision.

“The greater image of Navy Pier opening overall is really disheartening, it’s not very consistent with messaging we’re hearing as business owners in the city trying to navigate this new economy,” owner Kevin Clay said.

Others are upset Navy Pier is getting the green light before the rest of the lakefront. Although, it should be open soon.

“I hope to be able to announce it,” Mayor Lightfoot said. “Finalize the plan, we need to socialize it. I’m anxious to make an announcement about opening of the lakefront.”

