Navy Pier to host free two-day arts & entertainment festival ‘Chicago LIVE Again!’

CHICAGO — The stage is set for a welcomed site on Chicago’s Lakefront. Next week, live performances return to Navy Pier for the first time in more than 18 months.

The celebration at Navy Pier is kicking off with a brand new event — Chicago LIVE Again!, a free, two-day outdoor festival to celebrate the return of the city’s best in arts and entertainment. The two-day Lakefront celebration is Sept. 24-25. Performers, like ‘As You Like It,’ actor Kayvon Khoshkam told WGN they couldn’t contain their excitement.

“I’m really excited for Chicago to see wrestling, live wrestling in a Shakespeare play,” Khoshkam said. “I don’t think they’ll be ready for that.”

He performs with the Chicago Shakespeare Theater and is excited to show Chicagoans what to expect come Oct. 6 when the show hits the stage.

“It’s a story of love more than anything and marriage of Shakespeare ‘As You Like It,’ which is an exploration of love with the Beatles music,” Khoshkam said. “They’re complementing each other in miraculous ways.”

Actor Ivri Skye, who works with another production, said she is ready to return to the stage.

“Due to Covid, we couldn’t plan a show anywhere,” she said. “So that was difficult but I’m glad it’s opening now. Everybody can get art.”

In addition to the Chicago Shakespeare Theater, other performances will include the Puerto Rican Arts Alliance, Broadway Chicago and the Chicago Symphony Orchestra.

Performances will run from 5-9 p.m. on Friday and from noon to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Attendees must show a COVID-19 vaccination card or proof of a negative test within the past 48 hours. Free rapid testing will be available on site.

“Definitely, when I get time, I’m going to watch some plays,” Skye says, “because I really like watching plays and seeing other people.”