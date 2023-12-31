CHICAGO — It is New Year’s even once again and hundreds of party-goers are braving the cold to spend their day down at Navy Pier ahead of Sunday’s fireworks show.

From axe throwing to, Ferris wheel rides, there were all sorts of activities to keep people busy until midnight.

The fireworks display is set to kick off at midnight and is expected to last about 10 minutes. While chilly temperatures and light precipitation continue, it is expected to be very busy.

To help keep Chicagoans safe this New Year’s Eve, the CTA and Miller Lite are offering free rides on all CTA buses and trains between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m.

Visit the Navy Pier website for more details on Sunday’s celebration.