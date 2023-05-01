CHICAGO — When it comes to the best fireworks in the nation, look no further than Chicago’s very own, Navy Pier.

The USA Today 10 Best ranked the top-ten best fireworks in the nation, ranking Naby Pier as number one.

According to a Navy Pier press release, nominees for 2023 USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Travel Awards contest for Best Place to See Fireworks were chosen by a panel of relevant experts.

Navy Pier President and CEO Marilynn Gardner said, “we’re thrilled that millions of guests from across the street and around the globe have forwarded this colorful invite to the rest of the country by voting Navy Pier to the top of the USA Today poll.”

Navy Pier’s annual free fireworks, which began almost 30 years ago, will return every Wednesday and Saturday from Memorial Day to Labor Day.