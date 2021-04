CHICAGO – If you’re looking for work, head over to Navy Pier on Monday.

A job fair will be held from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. as Navy Pier is in need of 100 seasonal workers.

The positions range from park attraction operators to social distancing ambassadors. Locals interested must register online. Interested applicants are reminded to bring several copies of their resumes and be prepared for on-site interviews.

Navy pier is scheduled to reopen later this spring.

Click here for more information.