CHICAGO — If you’re looking for a fun way to spend the holiday season, Navy Pier has transformed into a magical winter wonderland, thanks to thousands of holiday lights decorating the pier.

One of the winter activities set up includes an ice-skating rink, where visitors can skate for free if they bring their own skates, or pay $15 to rent a pair.

If Chicagoans are looking to let out a little aggression, there is also outdoor ax throwing, which participants can chip in $5 for five axes, or $12 for 12.

Indoors at Navy Pier, visitors can find the Future Frost Exhibit highlighting work from local artists and a market called “Lolita’s Bodega Artisan Markets,” which showcases local vendors from across the City.

“This is my first winter in Chicago and we were just looking at things to do,” said Suzi Katz, a visitor at Navy Pier Friday. “We were like, ‘we have to go skating,’ so here we are, enjoying the cold weather for the first time in a while.”

Some other “Light Up the Lake” activities include weekly fireworks on Saturday nights, hands-on craft workshops and live music performances through New Year’s Eve on Dec. 31.