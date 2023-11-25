CHICAGO — Winter weather is making its way to Chicagoland and it could make for some headaches for drivers on Sunday morning.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), overnight snowfall could create some hazards for those who expect to hit the roads on Sunday.

The NWS said snowfall is expected northwest of I-55 between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. and southeast of I-55 from 4 a.m. and 8 a.m. The highest snowfall rates are expected between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m., when snow could fall at a rate of up to .5 inches per hour.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect Sun 1AM-2PM for the purple highlighted counties. Snow is expected with total accumulations up to 3" possible. Plan on slippery & hazardous roads. Travel times could be increased. #ilwx pic.twitter.com/htNHlCZDDh — Mike Janssen (@MikeJanssenWX) November 26, 2023

The NWS is warning drivers that the overnight snowfall could make for hazardous travel conditions and reduced visibility into Sunday morning, especially on bridges and untreated roads. Drivers are advised to use caution and plan on increased travel times.

According to the NWS, the Chicago area can expect to see between 1 and 2 inches of snow, while areas west and northwest of the city could see between 2 and 3 inches.

Snowfall rates are expected to diminish and travel conditions are also expected to improve by the afternoon hours on Sunday.

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for McHenry, DeKalb, Lasalle, Kendall and Kane counties from 1 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday.