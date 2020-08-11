National Weather Service confirms Chicago tornado; 385K remain without power

CHICAGO — The National Weather Service has confirmed a brief tornado in the city’s Rogers Park neighborhood Monday evening.

A WGN News viewer captured video of the tornado, with debris swirling in the air.

Elsewhere across the area, straight-line winds up to 70 mph downed branches and uprooted numerous trees.

The storms caused damage from Iowa to northern Indiana.

ComEd reports 385,000 customers are still without power, that’s down from more than 500,000 Monday night. The most outages are in Cook and Will counties.

ComEd says it will take several days to get everyone back online.