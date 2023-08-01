CHICAGO — National Night Out events are getting underway in towns and cities across the United States on Tuesday.

The purpose of the “National Night Out” events are to promote positivity between the public and the police. Yearly, the events are held on the first Tuesday of August.

Consistently ranked as one of the best National Night Out’s, Munster, Indiana, features a a parade, some professional golfers, and plenty of free sweeties on offer. Around 4,500 people attended last before wrapping festivities up with fireworks.

Similar scenes could be seen at Chicago police stations around the city on Tuesday.

24-year-old Chicago Police Officer Areanah Preston was honored during Tuesday’s festivities in Chicago after losing her life in the line of duty back in May.