National Guard soldier shot, killed while visiting family on Northwest Side

CHICAGO — A national guard soldier was killed while visiting his family on the city’s northwest side.

Family members say 19-year-old Chrys Carvajal was found shot on a sidewalk near the corner of Lockwood and Palmer just after 1 a.m. Saturday.

Police say he was shot in the back and the abdomen. He later died at Illinois Masonic Hospital.

“How am I supposed to stay strong? You guys don’t know what I’m going through,” said a heartbroken Jennifer Ramirez, who spoke out Sunday, one day after losing her little brother to gun violence. “This isn’t fair. My mother has to live through this and we have to live without my brother.”

Ramirez said her family is starting what feels like a life sentence on a day that’s supposed to celebrate freedom.

“Today, we are supposed to be celebrating the Fourth of July. What are we doing? Fighting for my brother’s justice,” she said.

The family told WGN that Carvajal was attending a house party near Hanson Park on the 2200 block of North Lockwood Avenue when someone shot him twice in the early hours of Saturday morning.

“You always see the news and think it’s going to happen to someone else and not you,” Ramirez said.

Carvajal, already a member of the National Guard, aspired to be a Chicago police officer.

“It was a career since he as little he thought he was capable of doing,” Ramirez said.

Family members say Carvajal was someone who cared deeply about others.

“He told me if I’m ever gone, take care of my mom,” Ramirez said.

Ramirez is now left to tend to a grieving mother who is desperate to find her son’s killer.

“I want justice for my son,” Carvajal’s mother said breaking down.

“He comes to Chicago and gets killed in the streets of Chicago,” Ramirez said. “That’s crazy.”