CHICAGO — The roar of professional stock car racing will echo through Chicago’s downtown streets as early as next year.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot and officials from NASCAR announced Tuesday a race will be coming to Chicago in July of 2023.

It will be the first race of it’s kind in the city and run for the next three years.

The NASCAR Cup Series will take place on Sunday July 2, 2023.

The 2.2 mile course will involved Lakeshore Drive, Michigan Avenue and Columbus Drive, officials said.

Mayor Lightfoot welcomed the opportunity by saying it will be a big boost to the city’s tourism and hospitality industry.

“This is going to be an event that draws people from all over the country and for our hotels, our restaurants, bars, our cultural institutions,” Lightfoot said. “We’re gong to make sure the benefits of this event roll down to as many industries as possible.”

Lightfoot said she has not received a cost benefit analysis of the race, but hopes it will be a big payoff.

Tickets are expected to go on sale later this year.