CHICAGO — In another step towards the Chicago Street Race green flag, NASCAR is opening a downtown office.

On Wednesday morning a ribbon-cutting event will be held at Two Prudential Plaza which is just north of Millennium Park. Chicago Street Race President Julie Giese will be joined by several city dignitaries to make the office opening official.

The new office comes one day before tickets go on sale for the inaugural race. The 12-turn, 2.2-mile street race will run July 1 and 2 and take the Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series past, and through, many of Chicago’s most recognizable downtown landmarks.