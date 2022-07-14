NAPERVILLE, Ill. — Officials in Naperville are looking to ban the commercial sale of semi-automatic weapons, according to The Daily Herald.

On July 4, a gunman opened fire during a Independence Day Parade from a rooftop in Highland Park, killing seven people and wounding dozens.

Naperville has home-rule powers, so it does not need a state law. The Daily Herald reports three council members have put forth a draft ordinance to outlaw the sale of assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.

If approved, the ordinance would go into effect on Jan. 1.

The ordinance could affect two gun shops, Range USA and Law Weapons & Supply, in Naperville.

A few other home-rule communities have asked for copies of Naperville’s draft ordinance.