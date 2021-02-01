Naperville School District 203 to reimburse taxpayers millions of dollars due to school shutdowns

NAPERVILLE, Ill. — Naperville School District 203, consisting of both Naperville Central and Naperville North high schools, will reimburse taxpayers millions of dollars due to school shutdowns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The district has an unexpected surplus following the school shutdowns that began in March 2020. The district will reimburse a total of $10 million, so the owner of a $400,000 home will be reimbursed between $275 and $300.

Local officials are now working with the district to determine who is eligible for the rebate. The district plans to issue more than 30,000 checks over the next several weeks.