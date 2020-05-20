Naperville Park District sues Pritzker; wants board to decide when to reopen parks

NAPERVILLE, Ill. — The Naperville Park District is suing Illinois Governor JB Pritzker.

The district is asking a DuPage County judge to let the board and not the governor to decide when to reopen facilities.

The Chicago Tribune reports the complaint seeks a temporary restraining order to restore the balance of power and local accountability.

The board of commissioners for the Naperville Park District voted last week to let a judge decide whether to reopen programs and facilities.

Park activities stopped during the stay-at-home order and aren’t allowed to begin yet under Pritzker’s “Restore Illinois” plan.

The vote was 4-3 to take legal action with the majority saying Naperville parks shouldn’t be in the same region as Chicago.

According to the agenda from May 14, the board “Consider legal relief related to Naperville Park District response to Restore Illinois Order, seeking authority through emergency court action allowing the duly elected Board of Park Commissioners to make reopening decisions that are in the best interest of our community, regardless of what is best for Chicago and Cook County.”

The agenda also included the statement:

Naperville has bent the curve, the damage done in quarantine with higher rates of abuse as well as the mental impacts to our youth far outweigh any risk with an educated population at this point. The Governor of Illinois continues to move the bar, there is no justification to paint with such a wide brush. Moreover, there is no acceptable rationale where a family of four who lives together cannot share a tee time which demonstrates how the Governors orders are arbitrary and capricious.

Last week, Pritzker said of the impending suit that the park board members should be following science and not their gut.

