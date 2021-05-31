Naperville Memorial Day parade returns in scaled-back fashion

NAPERVILLE, Ill. — Following a 2020 cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Naperville Memorial Day parade returns in a scaled-back fashion in 2021.

The parade is slated to begin from the VFW post in Naperville, but will not be the same event that patrons are used to seeing from parades in years past.

Marching bands present at the parade will be stationary, with patrons being required to watch the parade from the south side of Jackson Avenue, parallel to the river.

The marchers of the parade will head to the dandelion fountain on the Riverwalk for a 21 gun salute.

The event works to remind Naperville’s residents of the significance of the holiday, with the city of Naperville having lost 114 people who died while on active duty.