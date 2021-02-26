Naperville bridal boutique to give away wedding dresses to frontline health care and essential workers

NAPERVILLE, Ill. — A Naperville bridal boutique is giving back after a tumultuous year, looking to give away 26 wedding dresses to frontline health care workers and essential workers.

Bri’Zan Couture is putting dresses up for grabs to brides who have been putting others first for the past year.

Owner Sue Curelli is marking 13 years in business next month and wanted to celebrate that milestone by giving away 26 dresses – 13 of them to essential workers and 13 more to frontline health care workers like doctors and nurses.

The boutique offers amazing dresses to choose from with a multitude of styles available.

Curelli said she saw family members working so hard during the lockdown specifically, and felt she had to do something.

The free dresses will be given to frontline and essential workers were employed consistently during the lockdown months between March and June of last year and are still employed in that job, with an ID and paystubs.