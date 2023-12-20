CHICAGO — A new effort to save lives by reversing opioid overdoses has been unveiled in the North Lawndale neighborhood on the city’s West Side.

An initiative to deliver naloxone, the life-saving opioid overdose-reversal medication, was announced Wednesday morning outside the Amoco gas station at 4402 W. Roosevelt Rd. That location and 14 others across Chicago’s South and West sides will now be stocked with free-of-charge naloxone, delivered via Zimhi.

Zimhi is a naloxone injection intended for emergency use. According to its website, Zimhi “offers the highest dose of naloxone available as an intramuscular injection to get into the blood fast.”

Officials say gas stations are often “hot zones” where opioid overdoses occur. Used effectively, naloxone can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose and potentially save someone’s life. Officials say the Zimhi injections that will be stocked at gas stations and available for free are being paid for through a donation by a medical company to the Sheriff’s Department.

With approximately 2,000 opioid overdoses in Cook County last year, it’s a move officials say is desperately needed.

Matt McFarland of the nonprofit Lawndale Christian Legal Center is a walking example of how crucial it is to save each life possible. A former addict, McFarland was at Wednesday’s unveiling to share his story.

McFarland showed a 68-page rap sheet, detailing petty crimes he’d committed while addicted to drugs. Now, he’s turned things around and is eight years clean.

McFarland says initiatives like the one unveiled Wednesday will undoubtedly save others, giving them the chance to get clean and lead fulfilling lives, as McFarland has.

“This past Dec. 9, I celebrated eight years sober,” he said. “I’ve overdosed here, I’ve saved lives here. This gas station lies in one of the ‘hot zones’ across the City of Chicago, experiencing a high number of opioid-related deaths.”

The Amoco station in North Lawndale is the first location where the free naloxone initiative will be rolled out, but officials say Zimhi will soon be distributed at locations like Garfield Park and Austin.

Each location will get an initial drop of 50 to 75 Zimhi packets. After that, officials hope funding can be found for the program within Cook County.

Anyone seeking help for drug addiction can call the Cook County Sheriff’s Office Treatment Response Team helpline at 309-463-4357 (309-4ME-HELP).