CHICAGO — In celebration of International Artists Day, Chicagoans can enjoy the city’s original immersive art and technology experience for free.

From noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25, guests will be welcomed at no charge to the WNDR Museum Chicago, located at 1130 W Monroe St., in the city’s West Loop.

Attendees are encouraged to make reservations, but walk-ups are welcomed.

Photo Credit: Kirsten Miccoli Photo Credit: Kyle Flubacker

WNDR Museum Chicago features 20 interactive artworks by cutting-edge artists, collectives, technologists, designers and makers worldwide.

Photo Credit: Kirsten Miccoli Photo Credit: Kirsten Miccoli