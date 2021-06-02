1 dead after multiple vehicles involved in Lake Shore Drive crash

CHICAGO — A fatal crash closed part of Lake Shore Drive early Wednesday morning.

Northbound and southbound lanes of Lake Shore Drive were closed at Monroe Avenue around 12:30 a.m. after multiple vehicles were involved in a car crash.

Police said a Chrysler 300 was traveling northbound on Lake Shore Drive when it lost control and struck the rear end of a Toyota 4Runner also going north. The Chrysler then slid into southbound lanes and struck two more cars — a Nissan Altima and a GMA Yukon.

A witness, who was driving home, said he saw two cars coming toward him. He tried to help two people inside the badly damaged vehicles. He said he noticed liquor bottles inside the car.

There were two men inside the Chrysler. The driver was pronounced dead at Northwestern Hospital. The passenger was stabilized at Stroger Hospital.

The Toyota was occupied by a man who was not injured and refused medical treatment.

The driver of the GMC had minor injuries and was taken to Northwestern Hospital where he was stabilized. The passenger of the GMC, a woman, was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the Nissan was not injured.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information was provided.