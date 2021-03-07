Three killed in Mount Prospect rollover crash, police say

MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. – Police in Mount Prospect say three people died in a Sunday morning wreck on Rand Road. Authorities did not disclose the identity of victims pending next of kin notification.

One person was taken to a nearby hospital after being extricated from the vehicle.

According to police, early investigation reveals “a white-colored Honda sedan was traveling southbound from the exit of Mt. Prospect Plaza when the gold Ford, which was traveling northwest bound [on] Rand Road from Central Road, entered the intersection and struck the sedan.”

All three occupants of the Honda sedan were killed.

The impact of the crash resulted in the gold Ford rolling over and coming to rest on its roof, police added.

Mt. Prospect Police say multiple people died in this awful wreck on Rand Road. It happened just before 8 a.m. — Rand is still closed between Central Road and Henry Street while police investigate. pic.twitter.com/KjFMDxYBAj — Jenna Barnes (@Jenna_Barnes) March 7, 2021

Matthew Telles lives nearby the crash site and says the early morning collision woke him out of his sleep.

“It’s just been pretty difficult to watch and now we’re watching cars beep at each other in here like people didn’t just lose their lives, it’s just a little disheartening,” he said.

Rand Road remained closed between Central Road and Henry Street for nine hours while a crash team investigated.

The roadway has since reopened.