CHICAGO — Several crashes and spinouts have been reported across the Chicago area due to icy road conditions.

Temperatures are below freezing Wednesday making roadways very slick and dangerous and creating a traffic nightmare for the morning commute.

Some problem areas include:

The inbound Edens Expressway is closed from Old Orchard to Dempster due to icy conditions causing multiple crashes in the area.

Slick conditions have caused multiple crashes on the inbound Stevenson Expressway ramp to northbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

Major delays on the inbound Bishop Ford at the Stony Island Feeder after an earlier crash.

Allow extra time and drive with extreme caution.