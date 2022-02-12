Six Chicago firefighters injured while battling South Side fire

CHICAGO — A fire in Roseland Saturday afternoon has left six Chicago firefighters injured, according to fire officials.

Fire officials confirmed a Mayday response at approximately 3:30 p.m. near the intersection of 112th Place and Princeton Avenue. Multiple firefighters were injured and transported to local hospitals.

According to CFD officials, five CFD firefighters have been transported to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries. A sixth firefighter is being evaluated for possible transport to a hospital.

Fire officials believe a flashover at the fire caused the injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back later for additional details.