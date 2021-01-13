Multiple armed carjackings within 3-hour span Tuesday night in Chicago

CHICAGO — At least four cars were stolen at gunpoint less than three hours apart Tuesday night. Chicago police say carjacking more than doubled in the last year.

Police said a Range Rover was stolen in the 1500 block of West Huron, another vehicle from the 1400 block of North Dearborn and another from the 2700 block of North Pingrove.

On the 1000 block of West Hollywood, police said a 27-year-old man and a woman were sitting in a Charger when three men exited a Jeep Cherokee and approached their vehicle. One of the suspects had a rifle and forced the two out of their car.

Police said the suspects stole their phones and wallets, then drove off in the victims’ vehicle.

According to the Chicago Tribune’s statistics based on police information, carjackings rose about 135% with more than 1,400 cars compared to just a little more than 600 in 2019. Some of the carjackings received a lot more attention than others, in December a retired Chicago firefighter was killed when a group tried to steal his car. He fought back and was shot, and later died from his injuries.

Police say a lot of the vehicles that are stolen are then used to commit other crimes, then dumped.

No one is in custody in any of Tuesday’s carjackings.