Multi-vehicle crash in Lisle leaves 3 dead

LISLE, Ill. — Three people were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Lisle early Saturday morning, according to police.

Police said officers responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Warrenville Road and Navistar Drive at approximately 1:18 a.m. when they discovered one vehicle severely damaged with a gravely injured driver inside.

The driver, an Aurora man in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second vehicle was occupied by three people and was located approximately 200 yards away from the scene of the crash, engulfed in flames.

A passenger of the vehicle, a Naperville man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Shorewood woman in her 20s was the backseat passenger and was severely injured after the crash. She was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the second vehicle, a Naperville man in his 20s was also transported to Good Samaritan Hospital and is in stable condition.

The crash remains under investigation by Lisle police and the DuPage MERIT Major Crash Reconstruction Team.