CHICAGO — Another area of Chicago is hiring private security patrols to offset a shortage of police.

A micro-grant from the city for $100,000 is helping provide the security detail for Beverley, Mount Greenwood and Morgan Park businesses.

19th Ward Ald. Matt O’Shea is hoping the extra security can help reduce property crimes and vandalism.

The goal, he says, is to allow Chicago Police to focus on more serious violent crimes and carjackings.

“My hope is that this private security can be an added deterrence or added level of safety,” O’Shea said.

Business owners along busy 95th Street said they are grateful to see the extra layer of security.

Kamacha Champion, owner of Miss Purl, a craft shop, is worried after other stores on 95th Street got broken into.

“I absolutely feel safer and have an extra set of eyes and ears,” she said.

Late last year and into this year, residents in Bucktown and Lincoln Park hired private security firms.