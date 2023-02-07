CHICAGO — When it’s cold outside, why not throw a polar plunge into the mix?

Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart and 19th Ward Alderman Matt O’Shea partnered with their alma mater — Mount Carmel High School — to put on a polar plunge fundraiser benefitting Special Olympics and special needs charities in Chicago.

“I know Matt and I have been doing this for like, 20 years now,” Dart said. “The cause is amazing.”

On top of the polar plunge fundraiser at Mount Carmel Tuesday, the school tells WGN they will have a team taking part in the 23rd annual Chicago Polar Plunge on Mar. 5 that happens every year at North Avenue Beach. The event represents the largest annual fundraiser for the Chicago Special Olympics and Special Children’s charities.