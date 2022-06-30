CHICAGO — Mount Carmel has been an all-boys high school for 122 years, but that could soon change.

Leadership is considering making the school co-ed starting in the fall of 2023.

Some families of current students and alumni are pushing back — Nearly 1,500 people have signed a petition fighting that idea, saying if it happens, it will change the honor and traditions so many generations hold dear.

The school’s president, Brendan Conroy, said the response shows how many people care about the institution. He’s also looking to the future. Trends show that single-sex Catholic school enrollment is declining, while co-ed Catholic school enrollment is higher.

“It’s time when you’re strong to look at these things squarely in the eye and say should we be doing it differently and that’s what we’re looking to do by gathering all the stakeholders together,” he said. “You’d find there’s still great teaching going on, there’s still great learning going on. I think that you’d find instead of having just boys’ championship-caliber athletics, we’d also have girls’ championship-caliber athletics.”

A lot of families are planning to make their voices heard at a listening session that gets underway Thursday evening. The final decision will be made in August.