CHICAGO — Museum of Science and Industry employees are trying to become the next cultural workers in the city to unionize — but organizers say management at the museum have been fighting the process and have called union organizers bullies.

About 20 MSI employees held a rally Wednesday morning demanding management to stay neutral ahead of the vote to unionize.

Workers also say since starting discussions to form a union, coffee machines appeared in break rooms and upper management were being overly nice to them

Union organizers say management at MSI is following the union-busting playbook. Organizers signed and delivered a letter to MSI President and CEO Chevy Humphrey, demanding management a fair process.

If approved, the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFCME) would represent close to 150 museum workers, known as MSIWU.

If workers do vote to unionize they would be joining cultural workers across the nation and at the Field Museum and Art Institute, who have already voted to unionize.

The workers have had the support of elected officials, including Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle.

The vote for MSI workers won’t likely take place for several weeks, but workers say they are fighting for improved professional development opportunities, better workplace health and safety protocols, as well as a fair and livable wage.

MSI released the following statement:

When it comes to union representation, we believe in and respect our employees’ right to make an informed choice through a secret ballot vote, supervised by the National Labor Relations Board. Museum of Science and Industry spokesperson