Mourners honor Gage Park father beaten to death while stringing Christmas lights

CHICAGO — Several gathered to pay their respects to a beloved father who was beaten to death outside his Gage Park home last weekend.

Family members prayed for justice, saying that they hope the murder of Jose Tellez is a turning point in the city’s fight against crime.

On Saturday, Dec. 13, around 6:30 p.m., Tellez was outside in his front yard hanging Christmas lights with his daughter when two men pulled up to his home and bludgeoned him to death. Tellez’s young daughter witnessed the attack.

Police describe the people who did it only as males with blunt objects.

Family members said Tellez’s phone was stolen.

The father of three was only 49-years-old.

Loved ones said the father and husband loved the holidays, and he loved decorating. Thursday night, gatherers remembered Tellez as a hardworker who would have done anything for anybody.

“It’s a senseless act,” said Daisy Castro, Tellez’s niece. “It could have been anybody. It really could have been anybody. It’s just I try to find the answers in my head why, and I’m just running in circles.”

Ald. Sylvana Tabares (23rd Ward) pleaded with the community to turn over any information to the police.

“There is a war going on in the streets of the city of Chicago where criminals have no fear,” Tabares said. “I ask residents who have any information to please share that with the police so we can hold these violent thugs accountable.”

Tellez’s funeral is Sunday. A GoFundMe account started by family members has already raised over $55,000.

Police ask anyone with information connected to the fatal beating to leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.