Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run on I-57 in Markham

MARKHAM, Ill. – A 23-year-old motorcyclist was killed Saturday night in an apparent hit-and-run on I-57.

Just after 11 a.m., Illinois State Police responded to the northbound lanes of I-57 south of Crawford Avenue in Markham.

Police said for unknown reasons, 23-year-old Jiar Flowers-Milliner lost control of his motorcycle and was ejected.

Shortly after, a driver in an unknown vehicle struck Flowers-Milliner and left the scene. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition where he later died.

Lanes were closed for approximately an hour and a half as troopers investigated.