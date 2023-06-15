PALATINE, Ill. — A 50-year-old motorcyclist is dead after a crash involving a semi-trailer truck in Palatine overnight.

According to Palatine Police, the crash took place near the 200 block of North Northwest Highway around 1:11 a.m.

Police said the semi-tractor trailer combination was exiting a private drive to travel southbound when a motorcycle traveling northbound struck the trailer of the semi-trailer truck.

The man driving the motorcycle was pronounced dead on the scene.

The northwest highway between North Hicks Road and East Hicks Place was closed for several hours and reopened at 7:30 a.m.

There is no other information provided on the incident.