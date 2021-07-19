Motorcycle crash shuts down lanes on Edens Expressway at Wilson Ave.

CHICAGO — Multiple lanes on the outbound Edens Expressway are shut down near Wilson Avenue after a crash involving a motorcycle on the North Side.

Illinois State Poice said the accident happened around 5:30 a.m. Monday.

No word yet on any injuries.

OB Edens – Motorcylce crash has all lanes CLOSED from the Kennedy to Wilson.



You can enter the OB Edens at Wilson. You will not be able to access the OB Edens from the Kennedy. All traffic is forced to the Wilson exit. pic.twitter.com/YvsJubcBmd — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) July 19, 2021

Major traffic backup from the Kennedy to Wilson Avenue. You can enter the outbound Edens at Wilson, but will not be able to access the outbound Edens from the Kennedy.

All traffic is forced to the Wilson exit.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

