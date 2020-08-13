5 injured after crash involving 2 motorcycles on Edens Expressway

CHICAGO — Five people are injured after a serious crash on the Edens Expressway.

The crash involving two motorcycles happened around 11:50 p.m. Wednesday at Glenview Road. State police say the motorcycles were traveling at high speed when one struck an SUV towing a trailer.

As the SUV spun out, the other motorcycle crashed into it.

IB Edens has just reopened to traffic. https://t.co/BrbrGPWFEj — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) August 13, 2020

Three people off two motorcycles were transported to an area hospital with serious injuries. The two occupants of the SUV also suffered minor injuries.

An investigation is underway.