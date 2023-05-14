CHICAGO — Mothers who have lost children to gun violence gathered a St. Sabina Church in Chicago on Mother’s Day to honor their kids.

It’s a club the mothers wish they weren’t a part of.

Mothers like Veronica Zastro, who lost her three-year-old son Mateo in a road rage shooting last September.

The mothers came together for a memorial flag dedication.

They placed flags with their children’s names on them in a garden outside of the church in Auburn Gresham.

Pam Bosley and other grieving parents started Purpose Over Pain to support each other.

They have become activists and host events to support moms every Mother’s Day.

Adrienne Swanigan-Williams lost her son 16 years ago. She says it’s still a struggle.