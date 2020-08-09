‘Mothers United For Justice’ gather downtown for police reform

CHICAGO – A group of mothers who have lost children to gun violence and officer-involved shootings marched downtown Saturday in hopes of police reform.

“Mothers United For Justice” gathered at Daley Plaza before making their way to Grant park with several other groups.

Many are mothers who have lost children to gun violence and officer-involved shootings and are now crying out for change.

“I demand justice,” said LaToya Howell. “I will not stop until I get justice.”

The word justice holds more meaning for LaToya Howell than you might think. Her song Justus Howell died in an officer-involved shooting back in 2015.

“My son Justus Howell, he was 17,” she said. “He was not a threat, he was a junior in high school.”

After six months after Howell died, Janet Cooksey’s son, Quintonio Lagrier, was shot and killed.

“I became homeless because of this,” she said. “I became extremely ill. I’ve been living in my car and today, I just want some hope, some hope for my child.”

Senator Dick Durbin joined the group that had a message of “policing reforms are needed now.”