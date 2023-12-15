CHICAGO — A mother says she is outraged after her young daughter had to walk for miles after she was left inside a daycare transportation van.

Police say the daycare employee who drove the van is now facing charges and an investigation is underway.

It all started when Arturia Edwards went to pick up her daughter Eva from a local park district on Wednesday afternoon, but when she got there, Eva wasn’t there.

The two finally reunited at the Oak Lawn Police Department, but not before Eva embarked on a terrifying journey all alone.

“It was scary,” Eva Bailey, a 9-year-old Chicago Public Schools third-grade student, said.

According to Edwards, Eva had to walk four-and-a-half miles in search of help on Wednesday, after the driver of Eva’s afterschool van, which is operated by “New Knowledge Learning Center” in the 8400 block of South Kedzie, stopped at home and left her in the van, instead of taking her to a local park.

“She got out of the car and went into the house, she went out of the house and went back into a black car and left me in a white one,” Eva said.

According to Evergreen Park Police 61-year-old Keitheia Adkins, who was allegedly driving the van, has been charged with endangering the life of a child.

Officers say Adkins went home because she felt sick. According to investigators, Adkins entered her home in the 8700 block of Washtenaw just before 3 p.m. and left in another vehicle at about 3:15 p.m.

After waiting in the van, and wondering what to do, Eva said she got out and started looking for help.

“After I was walking for a long time, my hands, they were cold,” Eva said.

Eva said she is grateful to walk hand in hand with her mother again after the terrifying incident.

Edwards said she panicked when her daughter wasn’t where she was supposed to be. She alleges that Adkins dismissed her calls.

“She’s not answering her phone at this point. I’m blocked, I’ve got to be because it’s going straight to the voicemail,” Edwards said.

Officials from the New Knowledge Learning Center say they are approaching the situation with full transparency and accountability and released a statement about the incident:

We are thankful that this precious young girl was unharmed in this unfortunate incident. Throughout our 17-year history we’ve never had any prior child endangerment issues. Our agency is dedicated to providing quality daycare services to our children and their families. The New Knowledge Learning Center is approaching this matter with full transparency and accountability. We have been in communication with the Department of Children and Family Services and are cooperating fully with its investigators. New Knowledge Learning Center

According to Edwards, a Good Samaritan eventually let Eva use her phone to call police around 4:45 p.m.

Edward said she was caught off guard by what happened because, until Wednesday, she had never had any issues with the facility.

A spokesperson from New Knowledge Learning Center said they’ve been in communication with the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) and are cooperating with investigators.