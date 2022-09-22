CHICAGO — The mother of a teen who was shot in the head last week is now speaking out about her 13-year-old son.

Axel Robledo was shot around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday September 13 near 21st Place and Wood in Pilsen.

Chicago police said he was outside with a family member when two people walked up and began firing at them.

He was shot in the head and transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

His mother Sonia Salgado asked not to be on camera, but wanted to share details about the night she almost lost her son.

“It was September 13th and like every year, I take them to celebrate their grandmother’s birthday,” she said. “Next thing we know we hear fireworks. I thought they were fireworks and then everybody started screaming my son’s name. … I saw him laying there in the floor with a lot of blood and I didn’t know if he was alive.”

Axel has been through two major surgeries to remove the bullets and is making great progress each day.

“I haven’t been out of this hospital since Tuesday, but it’s going to be a long term recovery, months,” Salgado said. “He’s very positive. He’s really brave and I’m very proud of him.”

Salgado said Axel is moving, hearing and talking and letting his family know he’s pushing through. He’s relying on his faith for strength.

“He’s been very attentive with the nurses asking them their name and he’s been asking to pray for him,” Salgado said.

22-year-old Isaiah Renteria and 23-year-old Pedro Molina were arrested last week in connection to the shooting.

They are both charged with first-degree attempted murder.

Salgado said she is grateful those responsible are behind bars so her focus can remain on her son’s recovery. There is a GoFundMe account created to help the family.