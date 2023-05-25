Dionne Mhoon is hoping to raise $150,000 to provide programs for Chicago's youth

CHICAGO — The mother of fallen Chicago police officer Aréanah Preston is heading a community center effort in her honor.

Preston’s mother, Dionne Mhoon, has started a GoFundMe page to build a community center.

Mhoon is hoping to raise $150,000 to provide programs for Chicago’s youth.

“It is now with heavy hearts that we seek support to uphold the legacy of Aréanah Preston by establishing a community center that will provide a safe place and support for Chicago’s youth,” a message from Mhoon’s GoFundMe page stated. “Your support will fund Mental Health consultations, promote careers in Law Enforcement, GED courses, Gun Violence Prevention activities, College Tours, Scholarships and Mentorship Programs for underserved youth.”

Mhoon promised to keep her daughter’s warm spirit and contagious smile alive.

Preston’s life was cut short just steps from her home at 81st and Blackstone in Avalon Park on May 6. Four males have been charged in connection with her murder.

The GoFundMe has raised nearly $10,000 of its $150,000 goal.

Preston, who aspired to work with the FBI, was laid to rest on May 17. She was 24.