Mother of rapper shot, killed in Gold Coast calls for peace

CHICAGO – The family of a local rapper took to the streets where he was killed in an effort to get Chicagoans to put down guns.

Carton Weekly, who performed under the name FBG Duck, was shot and killed Tuesday while shopping for his son in Gold Coast, his family said.

Three people were shot, including Weekly, on Oak Street between Rush Street and Michigan Avenue around 5 p.m. Tuesday.

They were shopping when two vehicles pulled up. Police said four individuals exited, two from each vehicle, and began firing at the individuals on the sidewalk by one of the stores on the street.

Weekly’s mother wants peace in the wake of his death, but also had some choice words for Mayor Lightfoot.

“She should be ashamed of herself,” LaShenna Weekly said.

She’s upset after Lightfoot claimed that Weekly was a gang member.

“My understanding is that was an individual who fancies himself as a rapper but who is also a member of a gang there’s been an ongoing conflict between his gang and another,” Lightfoot said earlier this week.

Weekly said her son was a rapper and was not in a gang.

“Carlton Weekly did not have a criminal record,” she said. “He has three beautiful sons and one daughter. His oldest is five and the youngest is three.”

Her family has already been ripped apart by gun violence in Chicago. Weekly now has to bury her second son that’s been shot and killed.

She has also lost a third child back in 2014 due to a house fire.

“As his mother, I want to say ‘please put the guns down,'” Weekly said.

Police said Carlton Weekly’s case is still under investigation. No arrests have been made at this time.

If you have any information, you can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.