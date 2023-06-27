CHICAGO — The mother who, along with her son, was arrested for murder at a Chicago hot dog stand but later had the charges dropped, plans to speak out Tuesday.

Carlisha Hood, 35, is expected to speak alongside her lawyers at 9 a.m.

WGN News plans to stream the statement live.

Hood and her 14-year-old son were released from Cook County Jail Monday after prosecutors dropped first-degree murder charges in the fatal shooting of 32-year-old Jeremy Brown.

Hood and her son had been charged with murdering Brown at a Maxwell Street Express restaurant, located near the corner of 116th Street and Halsted in Chicago’s West Pullman neighborhood last week.

Store surveillance captured the moment Hood and 32-year-old Brown got into an argument. At some point, Hood texted her son and asked for help.

Witnesses say Brown started punching Hood as her son walked into the doorway of the restaurant.

Police said the 14-year-old then reached into his pockets for a gun and fired it, striking Brown.

Prosecutors said the 14-year-old was told by his mother to keep shooting as Brown, who was already hit, ran into the parking lot.

Brown died from his injuries.

Prosecutors confirmed Hood nor her son had any prior criminal records and investigators say the mother has a valid “firearm owner identification card.”

Monday, prosecutors announced a reversal in charges and said “based upon the facts, evidence and the law, we are unable to meet our burden of proof in the prosecution of these cases.”