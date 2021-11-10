Mother found dead, 1-year-old daughter missing in Wheeling, police say

WHEELING, Ill. — Police are asking for the public’s help after a 21-year-old woman was found dead in her apartment in Wheeling. Her 1-year-old daughter is missing.

Police said the department received a Missing Persons report around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday after family members became concerned that Ja’nya Murphy had not been to work, nor had any contact with them since the previous day.

After initial attempts to contact Murphy failed, police and fire personnel conducted a well-being check at Murphy’s apartment on the 300 block of Inland Drive. Authorities found the balcony door unlocked and discovered Murphy dead, according to police.

Her daughter, Jaclyn “Angel” Dobbs, was missing.

Wheeling Police along with the Northwest Suburban Major Crimes Assistance Team are actively working to safely return Angel and to identify and apprehend those responsible.

“At this time we are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Angel,” Wheeling police said in an alert.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 847-459-2690.

Murphy was a 2018 graduate of Stevenson High School and lived with her daughter in Wheeling.