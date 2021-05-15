Mother, daughter reported missing from Porter County

PORTER COUNTY, Ind. — Authorities in Porter County Indiana are searching for a mother and her 4-year-old daughter.

The Sheriff’s Office reports Jessica Allison and her daughter Aislin Grace Allison were reported missing from Valparaiso, Indiana. They were both last heard from on a video call with Allison’s husband around 7 p.m. Friday.

Sheriff’s officers report the was out of state at the time of the call.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Porter County Central Communications at 219-477-3170 or 911.

The incident is currently under investigation.