Mother charged with fatally stabbing 5-year-old girl expected in court Monday

CHICAGO — A mother charged in the fatal stabbing of her 5-year-old daughter is expected in court Monday.

Simone Austin, 27, is charged with with first-degree murder in the death of Serenity Arrington.

Police said officers responded to reports of a person stabbed on the 3200 block of West Fulton Boulevard around 9 a.m. Saturday, and found a 5-year-old Serenity with multiple stab wounds on her body, including her throat.

The girl was treated by paramedics at the scene before she was transported to Stroger Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Police say Austin approached officers at the scene in East Garfield Park, and was taken into custody.

The details behind the incident remain unclear at this time.

According to police, the stabbing happened inside the girl’s grandfather’s house. Police also said they are familiar with the home.

“There were prior calls to the address. We just don’t know at this time why what happened today. But there were multiple calls,” said Chicago Police Officer Jose Jara.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.