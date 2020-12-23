Mother carjacked on South Side with Christmas presents inside

CHICAGO – A mother is without some Christmas presents and a vehicle after she was carjacked on the South Side.

Aquasha Washington was dropping off presents several days ago at 74th and Ingleside in the afternoon.

The mother of four had just gotten her kids out of her vehicle when two men with guns came after her.

They took her Audi, a vehicle just recently purchased, along with her debit cards and Christmas presents. The suspects got out of a white van, Washington said.

“It was a very traumatic experience,” Washington said. “I’ve never gone through anything like in my life.”

Her experience is part of an overall trend that’s seen carjackings in 2020, more than double over last year.

Washington wishes people would treat each other better during these times.

“It’s crazy, you would think during this pandemic we would all come together,” said Washington.

If you have any information, you can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.