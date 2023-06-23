CHICAGO — City pools are now open for the season and are fully staffed with lifeguards, thanks to a significant hiring effort.

And some people couldn’t wait to jump in.

Swimming was back at the Armour Square Pool on Friday, to the delight of locals like Mary Mitchell.

“There’s nothing like being outdoors in the summer and just being able to swim your laps,” Mitchell said.

The Chicago Park District manages more than 70 pools, most of which are outdoors. But staffing issues over the past couple of years have drained some of the summer fun.

“Our kids learned how to swim in this pool,” said Debbie Kodzoman, who lives nearby. “These things are very important to communities.”

Community members came together to raise their concerns with city officials, saying that Armour Square’s pool hasn’t been open for the summer season since before the pandemic started and that they weren’t aware that the pool was opening until Friday.

Though a surprise, nearby resident Ann Caruso told WGN News the pool opening was welcomed news.

“I’m ecstatic. I wish there were more people,” she said. “Like I told Debbie, maybe they didn’t believe it was going to open. So I’m sure there will be more people here throughout the day and the week.”

With new incentives announced, including a $600 bonus, the city received double the number of lifeguard applications from last year. To date, the district employs 650 lifeguards.

The outdoor pools will remain open through Aug. 20 before the kids return to school.