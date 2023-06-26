CHICAGO — Morgan Wallen’s foundation donated $100,000 to help revitalize a baseball field in Bessemer Park.

Wallen’s donation to the field, the home park of Baker and Bowen High School students, complemented a previous $150,000 donation from Cubs Charities.

The $250,000 will help with a fully upgraded diamond with a new backstop, side wings and dugouts — including extended side wings, and will include rehabilitating the playing surface for multiple levels of play.

Wallen was in town for two shows at Wrigley Field on Thursday and Friday.

Wallen closed out night one at Wrigley Field | Photo Credit: Matthew Paskert

“Our mission with the Morgan Wallen Foundation is to support youth programs in the areas of sports and music. We are thrilled to donate $100k to Bessemer Park to give the kids a place to play ball here in South Chicago,” said Wallen. “This donation combined with being back on stage performing for my fans tonight at Wrigley is a true double header for me.”

Bessemer Park opened in 1905.