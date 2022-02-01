More wrongful convictions tied to ex-CPD Sgt. Ronald Watts may be overturned

CHICAGO — State’s attorney Kim Foxx could wipe out criminal convictions for more people tired to former Chicago police sergeant Ronald Watts.

To date, Foxx has moved to vacate 114 cases involving Watts.

Over the course of a decade, Watts and the unit he commanded framed and shook down residents of Chicago’s Ida B Wells housing complex. In some cases, planting drugs on those who did not pay up.

Watts was sent to federal prison in 2013, and sentenced to nearly two years for stealing thousands from a drug courier who was an FBI informant.

Attorneys working for those who have been wrongfully accused and waiting to have their convictions vacated said it’s taking too long to move through the cases. They want the Civilian Office of Police Accountability to release a report on their findings about all the officers involved.

Back in November, WGN spoke to Jason Brown, who was arrested in 2007. Brown spent three years in jail on a phony drug conviction. He is one of many waiting to see if his case will get thrown out.

Foxx and others will hold a press conference before the hearing Tuesday morning.